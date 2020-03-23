Polestar has officially begun series production of its first all-electric car, the Polestar 2 performance fastback, which happens to be also the first series all-electric model in the Volvo Car Group.

The production takes place in Luqiao, China - a plant owned by Geely Auto and operated by Volvo Cars.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said:

“The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We start production now under these challenging circumstances with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”

Initial production is envisioned for Europe, where the first deliveries are expected in summer 2020. Sales in China and North America will follow "shortly" after. In general, the market introduction will be conducted "on a market-by-market basis".

"Revealed in February 2019, the Polestar 2 is available in ten global markets across Europe, China and North America. Final order books in each launch market are now being opened sequentially. Reservation holders in each market will be contacted to place their final orders, before public order books open."

According to the latest press release, the Polestar 2 for Europe (with a 78 kWh battery) will be able to drive around 470 km (292 miles) in the WLTP test cycle.

We guess that in North America the result will be lower, but hopefully not lower than 250-275 miles.

"The fully electric performance fastback arrives with 408 hp, 487 lb.-ft. of torque, all-wheel drive and a 78 kWh battery pack, which enables a range of 292 miles (WLTP). Polestar 2 is also the world’s first car to feature a built-in infotainment system powered by Android, featuring Google Maps, voice command via the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store."

Polestar 2 specs:

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh