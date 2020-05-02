Polestar brand recently announced pricing of its first all-electric Polestar 2 in the U.S., where customer deliveries should start this Summer.

Further exploration of the Polestar website reveals that the target EPA range is 275 miles (442 km), compared to 470 km (292 miles) of WLTP.

It's not yet an official rating, but it would be a huge success to achieve such a range using a 78 kWh battery pack. In fact, it would be enough to make the Polestar 2 the top non-Tesla car in terms of EPA range.

Polestar 2 battery and dual motor all-wheel drive system

Here is a brief note about the Polestar 2 range:

"When fully charged the Polestar 2 has a targeted range of 500 km (according to NEDC and EU WLTP tests) or 275 miles (according to USA EPA tests). However, just like conventional forms of transport, achieving this figure depends on many factors. For example, the climate inside and outside the car makes a difference - heating and cooling both require power. Traffic, terrain, road conditions and even the type of ryres fitted also play a part. Then there's your own drifing style - how quickly you want to get from A to B also affects how far you can get. But like all of the aformementioned factors, it can have either a positive or a negative effect on the total range."

Polestar 2 specs:

Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh