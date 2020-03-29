These two renders reimagine the Polestar 2 in both wagon and fastback variants. The Polestar 2 is considered a rival to both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Though the Polestar 2 is a bit pricier than either of the Teslas. However, it oozes style and luxury, so it definitely has some advantages ove the Teslas too.

Above, we've featured the newly rendered wagon version of the Polestar 2, while below we focus in on the fastback version. These renders come to us courtesy of Andrew Stump who has kindly allowed us to share them with you.

The Polestar 2 comes packing a rather large 78 kWh battery. Polestar claims the 2 has a range of 500 kilometers (WLTP) or an estimated 250-275 miles EPA. The official EPA figure is not yet available.

At the motor front, the Polestar 2 boasts a 300 kW AWD dual-motor setup that cranks out 408 horses, and 487 lb-ft of torque.

The starting price is $45,000 (39,900 EUR) but this low-cost version will be delayed to prioritize the higher-priced variants.

The $63,000 (55,562 EUR) launch edition will include AWD 300kW, pano glass roof, weave tech seats, Harmon Kardon sound

Production of the Polestar 2 is already underway.

The performance specs of the Polestar 2 are strong, but don't quite match the numbers of the Tesla Model 3.

Polestar 2 with a 78 kWh pack goes 275 miles, dashes from 0-60 in 4.7 seconds and has a charge rate of 150 kW.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 75 kWh pack goes 310 miles, sprints from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds and has a charge rate of 250 kW.

It'll be tough for Polestar to position the 2 against the model 3. Instead, Polestar should focus on the striking design of the car and on its uplevel feel and feature set.

And here are some closer looks at both the wagon and the fastback versions of the Polestar 2.

Wagon

Fastback

Let us know your thoughts on these altered versions of the Polestar 2 in comments.