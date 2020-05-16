The Tesla Model S is one of the quickest production cars ever built, along with the Porsche Taycan. Sure, there are many very quick gas cars. We've seen the highest performance variants of the Dodge Charger and Challenger both beat the Model S on occasion. In fact, based on previously published specs, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon had a marginal edge over the latter electric cars. However, a recent Tesla update puts them on par.

With that said, to get the best performance out of a gas-powered car, there are many steps you need to take. You have to be an experienced driver and do everything just right to assure the best times consistently. To make sure the odds are stacked in your favor, you can also modify your car in a number of ways. With an electric car, to get the best acceleration, you simply stomp on the accelerator pedal (after perhaps dealing with some special settings on the touch screen).

This Dodge Charger Hellcat is specially tuned for blazing-fast performance. It has pulleys, slicks, and alcohol injection, among other mods. The car is estimated to crank out over 900 horsepower. It comes as no surprise it blows away the stock Tesla Model S Raven, which has been called one of the quickest cars of the decade.

