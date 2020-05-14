This electrifying journey will start in a Tesla Model X.

NASA, together with Elon Musk's SpaceX, intends to resume human spaceflights in the U.S. within two weeks - on May 27 (4:33 p.m. EDT), 2020, after almost a decade-long break.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be sent to the International Space Station, using SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carried by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

 

Electric cars will have their moment in history too, as the astronauts will be driven on site (Kennedy’s historic Launch Pad 39A) in a Tesla Model X shuttle, which seems like a perfect fit and an outstanding marketing move by Tesla, another Elon Musk company.

It will probably beat the Super Bowl ads by a lot as not only the U.S., but the entire world will watch the launch.

 

Well, we guess that it's only a matter of time when the Model X will be replaced by the Tesla Cybertruck.

