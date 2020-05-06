More than 1,000 orders per day would be two times more than Tesla's production rate at the moment.

According to the latest reports, the demand for Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 is booming in China after Tesla lowered the price of the entry-level Standard Range Plus version to below the 300,000 yuan level required to get subsidies.

The number of new orders reportedly exceeds 1,000 a day so far this month, which is way above the manufacturing capabilities of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai (set for 3,000 a week with perspective to increase to 4,000 in the near-future).

See also

tesla lowers model 3 price china subsidies Tesla China Lowers Model 3 SR+ Price To Qualify For New NEV Subsidy Regulations
china outlines cut ev subsidies end 2022 China Outlines Cut Of EV Subsidies By The End Of 2022
tesla battery module pack production giga shanghai Tesla Teases Battery Module And Pack Production Line At Giga Shanghai
tesla giga shanghai progress april 29 2020 Tesla Giga Shanghai Construction Progress April 29, 2020: Video

Before Tesla lowered the price of the SR+, first it actually increased the price of both Standard Range Plus and Long Range version, which was quite surprising.

Currently, the prices of the two MIC versions are as follow:

  • Standard Range Plus RWD (MIC): *271,550 yuan ($38,221)
    it was first increased from *299,050 yuan to *303,550 yuan on April 25
    available now
  • Long Range RWD (MIC): *344,050 yuan ($48,425)
    it was increased from *339,050 yuan to 344,050 on April 25
    deliveries from June 2020

* after including a subsidy of 22,500 yuan ($3,166) (from July 23) - previously: 24,750 yuan ($3,495)

The price of the Performance version was not changed as it's scheduled for Q1 2021 and will not be eligible for subsidies.

  • Performance, Long Range AWD (MIC): *419,800 yuan ($59,087)
    deliveries from Q1 2021
 

Sources: Tesmanian, Tesla