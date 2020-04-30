Passenger plug-in electric car sales in March 2020 decreased - no surprise here - but a decline of 15% year-over-year to 192,380 does not seem much, considering what is actually happening with the coronavirus lockdown.

The truth is that the significant collapse in the plug-in sales is probably ahead of us yet (April is going to be tough).

Anyway, in March, the average market share of plug-ins amounted to 2.5%.

See more of our sales reports for March 2019 here.

All-electric cars were responsible for 74% of plug-in sales in March and 67% YTD.

After the first three months of 2020, the total sales are over 460,000 (down 6% year-over-year) at 2% market share.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2020

Model rank

The sales data for particular models looks quite surrealistic, as a single model, the Tesla Model 3, was in March selling at a rate of about 10 times higher than the second-best.

With 48,788 sales last month and 71,513 in the first quarter (51,000 above the second-best), the Model 3 seems to be out of range of any other EV.

At least six other plug-in models (4 BEVs and 2 PHEVs) noted more than 10,000 sales in Q1, but the first Chinese car is only tenth (BYD Qin BEV).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

So far this year, the Tesla brand is way ahead of other (88,400 YTD), followed by two European brands: BMW (31,889 YTD) and Volkswagen (27,287 YTD).

As the Chinese market recovers, BYD (22,200 YTD) moved up to fourth place ahead of Renault 21,331 YTD).

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM