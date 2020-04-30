One in 40 new cars sold globally was a plug-in.

Passenger plug-in electric car sales in March 2020 decreased - no surprise here - but a decline of 15% year-over-year to 192,380 does not seem much, considering what is actually happening with the coronavirus lockdown.

The truth is that the significant collapse in the plug-in sales is probably ahead of us yet (April is going to be tough).

Anyway, in March, the average market share of plug-ins amounted to 2.5%.

All-electric cars were responsible for 74% of plug-in sales in March and 67% YTD.

After the first three months of 2020, the total sales are over 460,000 (down 6% year-over-year) at 2% market share.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2020

Model rank

The sales data for particular models looks quite surrealistic, as a single model, the Tesla Model 3, was in March selling at a rate of about 10 times higher than the second-best.

With 48,788 sales last month and 71,513 in the first quarter (51,000 above the second-best), the Model 3 seems to be out of range of any other EV.

At least six other plug-in models (4 BEVs and 2 PHEVs) noted more than 10,000 sales in Q1, but the first Chinese car is only tenth (BYD Qin BEV).

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

So far this year, the Tesla brand is way ahead of other (88,400 YTD), followed by two European brands: BMW (31,889 YTD) and Volkswagen (27,287 YTD).

As the Chinese market recovers, BYD (22,200 YTD) moved up to fourth place ahead of Renault 21,331 YTD).

