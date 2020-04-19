This TeslaCam video captures the moment when a Ford F-150 pickup truck blows through a red light and smashes into the side of a Tesla Model 3.

It seems there's no shortage of crashes such as these where one driver is not paying attention. When you watch the video, you'll see that the Model 3 had a green light. The light hadn't just changed either. It was green for a long time, which means that the driver of the Ford F-150 must not of even seen the solid red light for the direction in which it was traveling.

As the Model 3 approaches the intersection, it appears as though the car beside it partially blocks the view of the red-light-running pickup truck. That's likely why the Tesla doesn't appear to react to the truck headed directly for it. The obstructed view likely prevented the Model 3 driver from even seeing the truck until the moment of collision.

Additionally, the front camera video below shows that the light was changing from green to yellow as the Model 3 entered the intersection. Could it be that the truck driver was trying to time the light change and misjudged it? If so, that's very poor and dangerous driving too.

Fortunately, it seems that nobody was injured and the truck driver did remain on scene, rather than flee as we often see in these TeslaCam crash videos.

Video description via Rob Spreitzer on YouTube:

Red-light running F150 hit my Model 3

There's a second video from the TeslaCam that presents the crash from another viewpoint. Check it out below: