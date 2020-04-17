Today, Porsche is officially introducing in the U.S. its latest, third version of the Taycan model: the Taycan 4S, which joins the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S.

The new variant is kind of an entry-level, more affordable Taycan (MSRP from $109,370), but besides having less power, it does not sacrifice the most important thing - driving experience.

Actually, it is even expected to offer slightly more range: 203 miles (327 km) using the same Performance battery Plus (93.4 kWh). The Turbo has 201 miles while Turbo S gets 192 miles of EPA range, although various reviews suggest that those are very conservative numbers and the real world range might be significantly higher. At this point, Porsche does not offer the 79 kWh battery version for the 4S.

The first customer deliveries (at the dealerships or via contactless home delivery) are expected in the coming days.

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA commented: "The new Taycan 4S sits right at the heart of our electrified model line-up, delivering the effortless performance and engaging dynamics expected of a Porsche sports car with the space and connectivity that make it viable for everyday use. Even in these challenging times, it is a credit to our dealers that they have developed innovative ways to support our customers. This means the first of the Taycan 4S's to arrive here in the US will be delivered by our dealers to awaiting customers in the coming days."

Porsche Taycan 4S (with Performance Battery Plus) specs:

expected 203 miles (327 km) of EPA range

of EPA range 93.4 kWh battery pack (Performance Battery Plus)

battery pack (Performance Battery Plus) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.8 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

peak system output of 562 hp (420kW)