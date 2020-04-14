The Tesla Model Y certainly has the potential to be the safest SUV ever built. Some may argue that it's impossible to make such a claim prior to official crash testing, which is true. However, it's not unfair to use current data to speculate that this could easily come to be.

The Tesla Model 3 has proven itself as one of the safest cars ever produced. Tesla revealed that no other car has ever received such a low probability of injury in NHTSA crash testing. However, NHTSA fired back since it doesn't rank cars against one another for safety and it doesn't officially publish those numbers.

The organization went so far as to send Elon Musk a cease and desist order, but facts are facts. Regardless of how it all played out, NHTSA's numbers show that Tesla's statement was correct all along, even though the automaker may not have followed NHTSA's guidelines by publicizing the information.

In addition to the Model 3's incredible safety ratings, and the fact that the Model Y is essentially an inflated Model 3 with more interior space, we should also look to the Tesla Model X.

There's not an SUV on the market today, aside from the Model X, that receives higher than four out of five stars in the NHTSA's rollover test. These taller car's high center of gravity makes it virtually impossible for them to pass the test with a perfect score. However, due to the Model X's heavy battery that's mounted low, it's very difficult to roll. The Model Y is smaller and sits lower, so we can only assume that it will fare even better in such tests.

At any rate, check out the video above for many more details about the potential for the Tesla Model Y to be the safest SUV ever crash tested. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: