The most recent Tesla safety report for the fourth quarter of 2019 turned out to be far behind Tesla's all-time record in Q3 2019.

The company registered one accident for every 3.07 million miles driven when Autopilot was engaged compared to 4.34 million miles just one quarter earlier. Also, the stats for driving without Autopilot were lower than before, which makes us wonder why? Maybe seasonality?

On the positive side, the average (with Autopilot) improved by 5.5% year-over-year, by 32.9% without Autopilot but with safety features and by 31.2% without Autopilot and without safety features.

All the results (as shown in the chart below), are significantly better than the general U.S. average, reported by NHTSA.

Tesla Safety Report – Q4 2019

"In the 4th quarter, we registered one accident for every 3.07 million miles driven in which drivers had Autopilot engaged. For those driving without Autopilot but with our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 2.10 million miles driven. For those driving without Autopilot and without our active safety features, we registered one accident for every 1.64 million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 479,000 miles.* *Note: Since we released our last quarterly safety report, NHTSA has released new data, which we’ve referenced in this quarter’s report."

General info from Tesla: