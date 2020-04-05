Can the Porsche Taycan Turbo S fly on the Autobahn? You bet it can. This video shows the Taycan hit 167 MPH on the highway and it's very composed at speed.

Officially, the Taycan Turbo S can go only 162 miles per hour, but as this video shows, that figure may be a little bit low compared to what the car is actually capable of doing.

We're accustomed to seeing Teslas tested at speed on the Autobahn, but only just a few other videos showing off electric cars on the high-speed sections of the Autobahn have ever emerged. Now, with the Taycan widely available, we are starting to see a new EV dominate the high-speed scene.

As you'll see in the video, the road ahead is open and a launch is conducted. The Taycan hits 60 MPH in 2.8 seconds. It then accelerates swiftly before topping out at 269 km/h. That's 167 miles per hour. Following the high-speed blast, some swift cornering maneuvers are made then its back out on the road to go at it again. Impressively, the Taycan seems extremely stable at speed and in the corners. Check out the video to see for yourself.

Video description via Automann-TV on YouTube: