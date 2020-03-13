This Tesla Cybertruck trailer is definitely worth checking out. It's short, sweet, professional, and honestly, very well done. It comes as no surprise that it comes to us from the super-talented Billy Crammer, who's a young guy that's all about sharing his ideas with the world. Tesla seems to bank on such shares, and whether or not you believe in that business model, it's going to keep happening.

Crammer writes:

Hi there! Welcome to my channel. Here, you'll find high quality, fan edited trailers. The purpose of my fanmade/parody trailer videos is to conceptualize ideas for movies. By combining clips from existing productions and by adding original content like voiceovers, image overlays and other effects, I create new meanings to the movies. The trailers are not official, and should not be considered as such. I have a huge passion for filmmaking and video editing. My videos is a way for me to share that with the world. I hope you enjoy my videos as much as I enjoy making them! In short: - Editor

- 21 years old

- I make conceptual trailers and other cool videos

We admit we're enamored by some of the talent out there when it comes to YouTube videos. This is especially true related to Tesla trailers, spec ads, renderings, and the like. This is mostly because there is simply not ever a ton of news to share related to the EV industry in the States. With that said, one of our favorite video artists is Billy Crammer. He's shared his work with us on numerous occasions and we're always beyond impressed.

Check out his latest work in the video above. As always, let us know what you think. Moreover, are there other artists out there who's work is worth sharing here? If so, give us a tip in the comment section below.

