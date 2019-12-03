Vivien Hantusch (Viv, @flcnhvy) was not satisfied with doing a fantastic safety ad for Tesla. Or another about the Master Plan. We were waiting for her take on the Tesla Cybertruck, and she has not disappointed with her new video. It has shown things us people have not believed at first. But now we do: the specs of the electric pickup truck. And its looks, of course.

The video is very faithful to Blade Runner, the movie that inspired the Cybertruck’s design, the presentation date, and the première itself. To be really honest, we just missed the Love Theme.

Vivien wittily uses the famous line Rutger Hauer adapted to the final monologue of his character, Roy Batty. It is called “tears in rain,” and it is relevant enough to deserve its own page on Wikipedia.

The video speaks about the stainless-steel body of the pickup truck, which is referred to as “nearly impenetrable.” Still, it sadly misses saying the innovative build method it follows: the stressed-skin structure.

It goes on by highlighting the room the vehicle offers for toolboxes, tires, and a Cyberquad. It mentions the sail pillar storages but unfortunately fails to show it. Tesla should provide Vivien with footage of that interesting compartment.

The video then mentions the air suspension, the 14,000-pounds towing capacity – while pulling the Ford F-150 – and the 6-people seating capacity. Finally, it speaks about the more than 500 miles of range, and of the 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of just 2.9 s. For that, Vivien could have shown the Cybertruck beating the Porsche 911.

The very last item of the list it the Tesla Armor glass, but the ad shows the footage in which the test works, made before the revelation. At the unveiling, the glasses shattered.

The ad comes to a close stating that the Cybertruck enters “a new class of strength, speed, and versatility only possible with an all-electric design.”

The ad may help improve reservations for the Cybertruck or make the wait for production even longer, depending on how much people are craving for it. Perhaps Tesla decides to speed things up, as it seems to be doing with the Model Y.