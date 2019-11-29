This video footage captures the Tesla Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race, but we should note that Tesla posted the video, so real-world results may vary. Could any other stock truck take down the 911 at the strip? We tend to think not.

With windows smashing and the Cybertruck out towing the Ford F-150, this race shown at the Cybertruck debut event was very much overlooked.

In top-spec form, the Tesla Cybertruck can hit 60 MPH from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds. That's quicker than almost every version of the Porsche 911 sold today. A truck certainly doesn't need to be this fast, but since it's a Tesla, we've come to expect insane acceleration.

Depending on which version of the Tesla Cybertruck you choose, acceleration varies as follows:

Tri-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 2.9 seconds

Dual-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 4.5 seconds

Single-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 6.5 seconds

Even in its slowest form, the Cybertruck is plenty quick and in top-spec, it's downright race car fast.

Grab a look at the video above to see the Cybertruck put the 911 in its rearview.

