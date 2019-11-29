It sure is quite the sight to see. A truck crushing the 911.
This video footage captures the Tesla Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a drag race, but we should note that Tesla posted the video, so real-world results may vary. Could any other stock truck take down the 911 at the strip? We tend to think not.
With windows smashing and the Cybertruck out towing the Ford F-150, this race shown at the Cybertruck debut event was very much overlooked.
In top-spec form, the Tesla Cybertruck can hit 60 MPH from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds. That's quicker than almost every version of the Porsche 911 sold today. A truck certainly doesn't need to be this fast, but since it's a Tesla, we've come to expect insane acceleration.
Depending on which version of the Tesla Cybertruck you choose, acceleration varies as follows:
- Tri-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 2.9 seconds
- Dual-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 4.5 seconds
- Single-motor: 0 to 60 MPH in less than 6.5 seconds
Even in its slowest form, the Cybertruck is plenty quick and in top-spec, it's downright race car fast.
Grab a look at the video above to see the Cybertruck put the 911 in its rearview.
Video description via LearnWithSeb on YouTube:
Elon Musk revealed his latest Tesla vehicle, the CYBERTRUCK, at an unveiling event on Thursday 22 November 2019.
It looks like the Porsche had a faster getaway off the line due to its lighter weight however the Tesla Truck soon accelerated past it. Check out the Tesla Cybertruck Versus Porsche 911 Drag race.