This video imagines the Tesla Cybertruck as Robocop's form of transport. The Cybertruck makes its faux big-screen debut in the Robocop trailer and you can watch it right here.

Ever wonder what the Tesla Cybertruck would look like in Robocop? Not the remake, but in the original 1987 film? Wonder no more. Here is the Cybertruck in Robocop. Now called Cybercop, the Tesla truck fits right in.

The scene featured in this clip in the store robbery and we've even included the original (below) for comparison. This Cybercop clip stays true to the original and, in fact, the Cybertruck seems a more fitting vehicle for Robocop than the standard police cruiser he drives in the original flick.

Later on in the video you'll see Robocop go after the mayor, but if you watch closely you'll notice that's not the mayor's face at all. In fact, it's none other than Tesla short Mark Spiegel and there's a toilet added to the scene as well.

Never seen Robocop? That's okay. Here's a summary for you.

Set in Old Detroit, a crime-ridden ghetto of the not too distant future, a cop killed in the line of duty is robotized then dispatched to fight crime. But Robocop is haunted by snatches of memory and dreams of who and what he used to be. As Robocop discovers his past, he uncovers a murder conspiracy at the highest level of police management. In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the police force. To test their crime-eradicating cyborgs, the company leads street cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) into an armed confrontation with crime lord Boddick er (Kurtwood Smith) so they can use his body to support their untested RoboCop prototype. But when RoboCop learns of the company's nefarious plans, he turns on his masters.

Video description (above) via ghost huerta on YouTube:

Robocop trailer in the Cybertruck from Tesla

Video description (below):