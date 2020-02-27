TeslaCam captures a reckless Toyota driver who crosses into upcoming traffic multiple times before blowing right through a residential street's stop sign. It's all caught on TeslaCam so we can watch the clip right here.

Keep your eyes on the red Toyota in the background at the start of the video. The video provides us with some words so we get a better sense of what's going on. As you can see, the red Toyota makes a passing move into the upcoming lane of traffic. The Toyota driver goes over solid yellow lines to make the pass.

Then, as the Toyota approaches the cameras on the Tesla, we see it get ready for another illegal pass, but back down. Soon thereafter, the Toyota pass the Tesla by using the lane for upcoming traffic. It's a dangerous and illegal maneuver, but it's followed up by even something more reckless.

After passing the Tesla, the Toyota driver proceeds to blow right through a stop sign in a residential area. Even worse, the street is quite congested here so it's unlikely the Toyota driver could even see if any traffic was at or about to head through the intersection.

We never ceased to be amazed by just how bad drivers can be and now with the help of TeslaCam, many of these awful drivers have been ticketed and some even arrested for their dangerous on-road acts.

Video description via Rick Denzien on YouTube: