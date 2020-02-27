Caught on camera. Watch as this garbage man purposely bashes a trash can into a parked Tesla Model X. The vandalous garbage man's act damaged the Tesla.

Tesla Sentry Mode captured the act that results in a "massive scratch" on the Model X and it managed to clearly capture the offender too.

We're not sure why the garbage man decided to take out some anger on the parked Tesla, but hopefully, this video helps the police in Belfast to help catch the man who decided it was okay to bash the Tesla with the bin.

It seems very clear from the video that the act was on purpose. You can see the garbage man whip the trash bin out and directly into the Model X. He even seems to look to make sure it striked the parked Tesla.

Why would one do such a thing? We haven't a clue, but we do have proof that it happened in video form thanks to Sentry Mode and let's hope that this video and possibly some resulting punishment that comes for the garbage man, convince him not to do such a thing in the future.

Video description via Conor Martin on YouTube: