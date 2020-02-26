Ford's all-new F-150 pickup truck has been spotted in recent spy shots and now we present this render of the upcoming Ford F-150 electric pickup truck. As you can see, it's based on the new batch of spy photos and highly resembles the all-new conventional version of the U.S.' top-selling pickup truck.

The rendered F-150 electric truck comes our way via Drivable Designs. Previously, Drivable Designs has offered up various other electric vehicle renders such as a rugged Tesla truck, a 6-wheeled Cybertruck and even a Mach-E.

InsideEVs has attempted its own render of the electric Ford F-150 pickup truck with some styling cues from the Mustang Mach-E too. However, that render came out before these new F-150 spy shots surfaced, so the InsideEVs render features the looks of the currently available F-150, whereas the render featured above is based on the all-new, upcoming F-150.

The electric Ford F-150 will possibly debut in 2021. The truck will allegedly be the Blue Ovals followup EV to launching its Mustang Mach-E.

There's no firm timeline in place for the reveal and launch of the electric Ford truck just yet, but word is that it's being fast-tracked for production.

Ford officially confirmed plans to build a fully electric F-150 at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. Spy shots have shown a test mule under development in Michigan. It looked mostly the same as the existing truck, except for a place to plug in and a slightly higher ride height for fitting the batteries underneath the cab.

The biggest hint about the electric F-150's future came in July when the company released a video of the truck towing over one million pounds of train cars. The company refused to offer details about what powered the pickup, though. This towing claim came under some scrutiny though.

We expect the truck to be AWD and it'll surely be the quickest F-150. Electric motors can crank out a ton of power at basically zero RPM, so the electric Ford truck should be fast off the line. We don't know the power figures for the electric F-150, but we assume the numbers will be similar to the metrics released for the Rivian R1T.

Both range and price are unknown at this point in time, but we do have Ford on record saying that 300 miles is the new minimum range for any of its future electric offerings, so expected the electric F-150 to go at least that far on a single charge.

