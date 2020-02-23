Famous Italian motorcyclist Andrea Pirillo pits the Tesla Model 3 Performance against the Ferrari Portofino on his popular YouTube channel. He admits his concern for this challenge due to the Model 3's speed and all-wheel-drive configuration.

How does all-electric performance technology compare to twin-turbocharged V8 power? Propulsion is not the only substantial difference between the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Ferrari Portofino. In fact, these are very different cars in many ways, but they'll both shoot you to 60 mph in about 3 seconds. It's important to note that both cars are wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that are equally consumed.

The Ferrari Portofino is a lightweight rear-wheel-drive two-door 2+2 grand touring sports car with a hard convertible top. It starts at about $220,000. Its twin-turbocharged V8 cranks out nearly 600 horsepower. It will rocket you from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is a midsize four-door five-seat sedan with an all-electric dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. It carries a starting price of $56,990. It's heavier than the Portofino by about 450 pounds. Tesla doesn't publish official horsepower figures for its vehicles, but it does say the Model 3 Performance is capable of a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph sprint.

Check out the video to learn more and see the results of this challenge.

