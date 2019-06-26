Ferrari has taken an important baby step towards electrification with their latest production supercar, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) — with three electric motors (2 at the front, one at the rear axle) coupled with a V8 engine — which goes from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.5 secs. Meanwhile, with a pure electric drivetrain, the next-gen Tesla Roadster prototype does it in 2.1 secs.

Side-by-Side: Ferrari SF90 Stradale PHEV and next-gen Tesla Roadster BEV (Source: Ferrari and Tesla)

Since Ferrari did not provide the 0-60 mph numbers, the comparison needs to be 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h), and, according to Tesla's website, the next-gen Roadster goes from 0-100 km/h in 2.1 secs (while 0-60 mph is 1.9 secs).

The Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous currently holds the 0-60 mph record for a production car clocking in at 2.28 secs outgunning the most powerful ICE drivetrains out there. Even when these ICE-mobiles are augmented with electric motors, they still can't beat the all-electric Tesla Roadster's rocket-like speed which remains beyond reach from what any other production supercar can achieve today.

And a Ferrari is a Ferrari when it comes to the price — the SF90 Stradale has a $1 million dollar price tag vs. the next-gen Tesla Roadster which only costs $200,000 — even the Founder's Series Roadster has a $250,000 price tag and most of these (at the outset) are being given away for free to Tesla's referral program winners.

Above: A bit of CGI work from artist "The Yakuzi" brings the next-gen Tesla Roadster to life (Youtube: D’Luné Outdoor via The Yakuzi)

The million dollar Ferrari SF90 will certainly sell because of the company's brand heritage, customer loyalty, and (of course) the looks. And, for sure, some gear heads only love the sound of a polluting engine and they'll buy it without thinking twice about the rest of the planet and sustainability.

Looking back, in a Top Gear episode from 2015, James May said that Ferrari is not interested in electric vehicles when he was presenting the hybrid LaFerrari. Nevertheless, it looks like the times are changing and slowly the Italian Prancing Horse will have to embrace a fully electric drivetrain or face embarrassment by the next-gen Tesla Roadster on the race track.

Why? Although the SF90 Stradale is a plug-in hybrid, it has a tiny 7.9 kWh battery-pack that delivers 162 kW (220 cv) of max power to the three electric motors. Meanwhile, the next-gen Tesla Roadster also has three motors that power the wheels but it has a giant battery-pack that can deliver up to 600 miles (1,000 km) of range. See below for a detailed comparison table created with available specs from both luxury automakers.

SPECS COMPARISON

Comparison Table: Next-gen Tesla Roadster Specs vs. Ferrari SF90 Stradale — click/tap to load high-res version in a new tab (Source: X Auto)

The above tech specs comparison of both supercars reflects a new electrifying era that's coming — with 10,000 Nm of torque vs. 800 Nm, Tesla's Roadster will (quickly) leave the Ferrari SF90 in the rearview mirror.

Performance aside, let's take a look at a visual comparison between both cars in the photo gallery below from different angles. Granted, the new Ferrari SF90 looks exotic from every exterior angle. But Tesla's Roadster also has plenty of sexy curves, sharp edges, and an absolutely stunning futuristic, aerodynamic design.

Also, be sure to check out an interior shot of both — Ferrari is still reluctant to install a center touchscreen — maybe it's the fear of becoming a follower when you've led the supercar world for so long.

VISUAL COMPARISON

Above: Next-gen Tesla Roadster and Ferrari SF90 Stradale front, rear, and interior photos for a visual comparison (Source: Ferrari and Tesla)

So who will take the crown as king of supercars in the (not-so-distant) future? Elon Musk recently did an interview with Ryan McCaffrey on the Ride the Lightning podcast and he attempted to put things in perspective. He opened up about the next-gen Tesla Roadster and confirmed the company's forthcoming supercar will outclass any Lamborghini, McLaren, and (yes) Ferrari on the race track.

