Elon Musk says the upcoming, all-new Tesla Roadster will blow every hypercar from the likes of McLaren, Ferrari and others out of the water in every way possible.

In that same recent Ride The Lightning podcast that revealed pricing for the Tesla pickup truck, Elon Musk spoke at length about the upcoming Tesla Roadster. First off, Musk says production will likely be capped at 10,000 per year.

According to Musk, no car out there today will be able to match the Roadster. He says this applies to all performance aspects, including on-track driving. Musk goes on to state:

“We’re going to do things with the new Roadster that are kind of unfair to other cars."

He adds that the Roadster is "crushingly good relative to the next best gasoline sports car.”

According to Musk, Roadster development occurs offsite in a nondescript building for secrecy. This "Tesla Skunkworks" actually has a basement full of different powertrains to try/test out on the Roadster.

Tesla Roadster specs:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed

620 miles of highway range

For more from the Ride The Lightning podcast, including some talk about the Roadster's SpaceX package, click here.