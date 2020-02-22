Tesla customers in Europe who are interested in the Model 3 report that the waiting time for the car is a few months, which might be a sign of high demand.

Many were expecting that after the superb Q4 2019, sales might decrease significantly in Q1, but maybe that's not the case.

Currently, in most of the countries, the estimated delivery time is Q2 (often May), and according to the Tesmanian, only in some countries (Czech Republic, Norway and Switzerland) orders placed today would result in delivery within Q1.

It would be a great news if it turns out that the Tesla Model 3 is still in high demand, but we can't yet confirm whether it's 100% certain. There is always a second part of the equation - potential production constraints (due to the launch of the Model Y) and a few weeks period needed to transport the cars.

Anyways, another great surge of Tesla sales would not surprise us much, as the market seems to be far from saturation.

Here are a few of the first tweets with info about Q2 deliveries:

Source: tesmanian.com