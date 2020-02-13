What better than Ford's quickest and most powerful factory Mustang ever – the all-new Shelby GT500 – versus Tesla's quickest Model S to date?

The Tesla Model S Performance 'Raven' with Ludicrous could be the fastest car of the decade, at least according to Car and Driver (CD). However, that statement was based on an automaker-reported 2.4-second zero-to-60-mph time. While individual drivers have reported better numbers, CD explained that it couldn't get a car to test prior to publishing its article.

The Shelby GT500 is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine and boasts 760 horsepower. It carries a starting price of $72,900. For comparison, the all-electric Tesla Model S Performance starts at $99,990.

Brooks Weisblat, host of the popular YouTube racing channel Drag Times, sets out to see how these cars stack up.

Video Description via Drag Times on YouTube: