Charging with the Porsche Charging Service: convenient, fast and inexpensive Just in time for the delivery of the first Porsche Taycan vehicles in Europe, Porsche has built up a powerful charging network: The Porsche Charging Service now includes more than 100.000 AC and DC charging points in ten countries.

In addition, Porsche Destination Charging also provides around 1.000 AC-charging points for guests of selected hotels, golf courses or marinas in 20 countries. Charging there is free for Porsche customer. The offer is constantly growing, and other countries and charging point providers are added. The Porsche dealer network is also being equipped with 800-volt high power charging stations throughout the country. More than 200 Ionity fast-charging parks are already in operation along motorways and main traffic routes in Europe. By the end of 2020, the number is expected to be around 400. Using the Porsche Charging Service App, Taycan drivers will be able to charge at a particularly low rate: per kilowatt-hour, they will only pay 0.33 euros instead of the 0.79 euros.

Porsche Charging Service: More than 100,000 charging points in ten countries

For the first three years, the service is included for customers based in Germany. The charging network provides access to more than 100.000 AC and DC charging points in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. With the Porsche Charging Service App (for iOS or Android operating system), it is easy to find charging stations and start the charging processes. Moreover, the invoicing process can be done by using centrally stored payment data. This is done across countries and at a guaranteed standard price.

The app provides real-time information on the location and availability of the charging stations as well as the costs of a charging process. At the charging station, identification shall ensure by a QR code via the app or via the Taycan Charging Card. Users will receive a charging card free after the service registration. A rating function reveals when a vehicle was lately charged on a charging station and how reliable the information about the respective charging point is. In order to enable better planning of the charging process, the daily capacity utilization of the charging point is displayed as well.

Ionity fast charging network with special conditions for Porsche customers

With the establishment of the Ionity joint venture, the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG have set the course for the development of the most powerful fast charging network for electric vehicles in Europe. The network uses the European charging standard Combined Charging System (CCS). Thanks to the 800-volt technology of the Ionity charging stations, the Taycan can charge at its full potential of up to 270 kW. When using the Porsche Charging Service, Taycan owners pay a standard price of 0.33 euros per kilowatt-hour - significantly less than customers without a contract.