This TeslaCam video captures the moment a Toyota Tacoma loses control on a wet exit ramp on the highway. The pickup truck spins out and goes off the road. The Tesla driver did indeed stop to see if the occupants of the truck were okay.

Though the wreck doesn't look too serious, it turns out that once the truck left the roadway, it later became trapped between two trees. The pickup was damaged quite extensively, according to the video uploader.

However, all the occupants within the truck were okay and that's all that matters really.

We've seen quite a few of these wrecks recently involving water on the roadway and while it's not entirely clear here if this one was caused by hydroplaning, a lot of accidents do occur due to this when the roadways are wet.

The solution is to make sure that your tires have ample tread left and to slow down when its raining out and/or if there's water on the roadway.

Video description via Ken Eisner on YouTube: