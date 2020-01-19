This TeslaCam video captures a GMC pickup truck slamming into the rear of a stopped Tesla Model 3. The truck driver then flees the scene. Police were later involved too, but the cops don't think it's worth filing a report.

Flip forward to about 50 seconds in the video above and you'll see the point of impact. However, if you want to see the lead up to the crash, then watch the clip from the very beginning.

The footage after the crash shows the Tesla driver trying to follow the GMC truck that fled the scene. At one point though, the truck driver braked sharply and merged over to turn and this is when the Tesla lost contact with the truck.

At the midpoint of the video is a rather lengthy discussion record with a police officer and the Tesla driver. The discussion was recorded with the permission of the officer.

The video concludes by showing the damage the Tesla sustained after the vehicle was cleaned up. It's noticeable but much less worse than you might expect given the impact and sheer size of the truck. Perhaps there's some damage underneath the bumper that has yet to be seen.

Grab a look at the video and let us know in comments your take on the situation. In particular, how the police responded to the incident.

Video description via Dirty Tesla on YouTube: