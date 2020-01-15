After the disappointing 201 mile EPA range rating for the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo, the top-of-the-line version of the Taycan, the Taycan Turbo S, received a slightly lower result of 192 miles (308.9 km).

It's not that surprising, as we are accustomed to the fact that the more powerful versions usually get slightly less range. This time it's 9 miles (14.5 km) or 4.5% less.

The range of 192 miles (308.9 km) sounds low for the 93.4 kWh battery capacity, but that's what you get when the combined efficiency is as low as 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km), including charging losses.

The WLTP range rating was 388-412 km (241-256 miles).

Our hope for the Taycan is that the EPA numbers happen to be very conservative and drivers will be able to achieve better results in the real world.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S EPA numbers:



range of 192 miles (308.9 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) city: 503 Wh/mi (313 Wh/km) highway: 496 Wh/mi(308 Wh/km)



Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: First Drive

92 Photos

Now we wait for numbers on the entry-level 4S versions, especially the 79.2 kWh battery version.

In the worst-case scenario, 15% less capacity will translate into a similar 15% lower range: probably between 170 to 180 miles (273-290 km) EPA.