It appears as if GM is about to announce they are bringing back the Hummer brand and making the vehicles all-electric. The announcement is rumored to take place during the "Big Game" on February 2nd and it will be in a commercial featuring nonother than "The King" himself, Lebron James.

While the way GM is announcing it may be a surprise, the fact that they are doing this isn't. Back in November, we posted an article saying that GM would do just this, based on information from LMC Automotive. LMC Automotive is a company that forecasts automotive industry plans by gathering inside information and intel from the industry, so we were pretty confident they had their facts correct.

Will the electric Hummer take a bite out of Rivian R1S & R1T sales?

In addition to the Hummer, GM plans to make electric variants of the GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade, all out of their Detroit-Hamtramck manufacturing facility.

So what does this mean for the electric truck market? How will it affect upcoming electric trucks like the Rivian R1T, the Bollinger B1, and Tesla's Cybertruck?

Could an all-electric Hummer take on Tesla's Cybertruck?

Tesla's Cybertruck has really tapped into something, creating a stir in the market like nothing we've seen before, racking up a quarter of a million reservations in less than a week. But the Hummer is no slouch, and if GM does it right they could have a really compelling answer to Tesla's apocalypse-ready Blade Runner-mobile.

Our friend Alex Guberman from the YouTube channel E For Electric looks at the matchup and offers his thoughts on the possible heavyweight battle for electric truck supremacy.