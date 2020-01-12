Fancy a look at a couple of dozen different images of the Tesla Model Y? This video showcases every time the Model Y has been seen in public. And it even provides details on each sighting. Here's your Model Y image overload.

How tall is the Model Y? What does it look like next to a Tesla Model 3? Which colors suits the shape of the Model Y the best?

There are many questions about the upcoming Model Y and rightfully so as it's probably the most highly anticipated Tesla off all time (outside of perhaps the Tesla Cybertruck). And while this video doesn't answer all the questions, it does provide us with tons of looks at the Y. And from all of the various views, we can piece together what the Y really looks like in real life.

Have a look at the Model Y image compilation video and lengthy description below for more info.

Video description via Ryan Shaw on YouTube: