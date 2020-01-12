EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

The Tesla Model Y is expected to go into production this year. And there's plenty of speculation about the company's new electric crossover. However, many of those considering placing an order could be confused about its size. Without a physical model to touch and feel, getting a sense of its overall size might be challenging. Luckily, with a few prototypes driving around, we’ve got a few more good looks at the much-anticipated Model Y.

Above: Comparing the size of a Tesla Model Y with a Model 3 (Image: Above: Comparing the size of a Tesla Model Y with a Model 3 (Image: EVBite

Technically, the Tesla Model Y isn’t a crossover — it's a compact crossover. This just means that it’s on the smaller end of the sizing spectrum which makes sense since Tesla already has a larger SUV, its Model X. Looking at Tesla's new lineup of vehicles, the Model 3 is to the Model S what the Model Y is to the Model X. It’s a smaller, compact, and more affordable version.

Above: Comparing the size of Model 3 and Model Y (Animation: EVBite via Tesla)

The Model Y is largely based on the Model 3 sharing around 75% of its components and as such, the two compare nicely. When first unveiled many were surprised to see how similar the two vehicles looked. Musk originally stated that the new electric crossover would be just 10% larger than the Model 3. Even though 10% might not seem like a lot, it multiplies the available cargo space by over 4x giving it even more room than a Model S. Tesla also claims the compact crossover can fit seven adult passengers.

Above: Comparing specs between Tesla models (Source: Above: Comparing specs between Tesla models (Source: EVBite

For context, the Model 3 has a width of 73 inches and a height of 57 inches. Tesla has yet to release Model Y's official dimensions but the car was recently spotted while concealed under a car cover. Thanks to 'gamerike' — a Reddit user with measuring tape on hand — we now know that the Model Y has a height of 65 inches. This comes rather close to the height of Tesla's Model X which sits at 66 inches tall. Because the Y shares a similar platform to the 3, we anticipate the width to be just about the same.

Above: Comparing specs between Tesla's Model Y and other SUVs (Source: Above: Comparing specs between Tesla's Model Y and other SUVs (Source: EVBite

It turns out these specs appear to be pretty standard in the compact crossover segment. The Tesla Model Y size can compare with a BMW X3, Audi Q5, or even a Ford Escape. It's also worth noting that the Ford Mustang Mach E has similar specs in the electric compact crossover segment. Will this lead to a Ford v Tesla showdown?

Above: Another look at the Model 3 and Y side-by-side (Reddit: Above: Another look at the Model 3 and Y side-by-side (Reddit: ElCompaSamul

It's always difficult to forecast future sales. That said, InsideEVs reports that Joe Hinrichs, Ford's President of Automotive, says the Detroit automaker plans a limited Mach E production run of 50,000 in 2020. Ford claims its "first edition" Mach E has already sold out. Meanwhile, last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted, "Ultimately, Model Y will have more demand than probably all of the other cars of Tesla combined."

An earlier version of this article appeared on EVBite. EVBite is an electric vehicle specific news site dedicated to keeping consumers up-to-date on any developments in the ever-expanding EV landscape.

