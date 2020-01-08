Great news comes from Belgium, where in December sales of plug-in electric cars increased three times to a new record of 2,148.

In effect, plug-in market share surged to 6.3%. That's more than 1 in 16 new cars.

Sales over the past 12-months improved 32% year-over-year to 17,766. The average market share amounted to 3.2%.

Another finding is that BEV and PHEVs are now well balanced (50/50), compared to previous PHEV domination (only 18% BEVs in 2017 and 28% BEVs in 2018).

The top-selling model for the month and for the year is the Tesla Model 3 - 457 in December and 2,663 YTD, which is 15% of all plug-ins!

Although, we must note also great results of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid, which was second in December (341) and climbed up to the number nine position basically in three months (including #1 in November).

The specifics of the Belgium market is that most of the plug-ins are premium brands:

Tesla - 21%

BMW - 18%

Volvo - 13%

Audi - 7%

Total: 59%

The detailed stats by the EV Sales Blog:

Source: EV Sales Blog