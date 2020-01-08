Plug-in electric car sales in the UK significantly expanded in December, reaching the highest market share ever: 6.32%.

It's great to see that 9,419 new registrations translated into a year-over-year growth as high as 71.3%.

BEVs 4,939 (up 220.7% year-over-year) at market share of 3.3%

(up 220.7% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 4,480 (up 21.8% year-over-year) at market share of 3.0%

(up 21.8% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 9,419 (up 71.3% year-over-year) at market share of 6.3%

An interesting thing is that the 4,941 registrations of conventional hybrids (up 34.4%) were on par with BEVs.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – December 2019

In the case of the British market, we don't have a model ranking, but it seems that the Tesla Model 3, once again qualified as "Other", broke into the Top 10 for the month.

With 2,824 new registrations in the volume delivery month (usually the third month of a quarter), the Model 3 was actually eighth (Model 3 was previously third-best selling model for the month of August).

2,824 is also 57% of all all-electric cars and 30% of all plug-ins registered in December.

In all of 2019, plug-in car sales in the UK increased by 25.7% year-over-year to 72,584 and 3.15% market share.

BEVs: 37,850 (up 144% year-over-year)

(up 144% year-over-year) PHEVs: 34,734 (down 17.8% year-over-year)

(down 17.8% year-over-year) Total: 72,584 (up 25.7% year-over-year), average market share of 3.15%

Source: SMMT