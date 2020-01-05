The semi-truck appears to have veered off the roadway and then when the driver attempts to swerve back, the tractor-trailer loses control and flips. Numerous drivers stopped to aid the semi-truck-driver. He was seen exiting the truck under his own power.

It seems the semi driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, though we can't be certain. However, TeslaCam captures the semi leaving the roadway momentarily before the driver attempts to get the big rig back in the lane. The quick move by the truck driver sends the semi into a slide, which results in it rolling onto its side.

Luckily, it doesn't appear as though anyone was hurt and the Tesla driver explains (below) why he proceeded past the wreck.

The crash occurred on I-20 East outside of Hallsville, Texas and the semi-truck was hauling goods for target.

You can find some additional coverage of the accident and aftermath here.

Video description via TheWizardDon on YouTube: