Porsche announced 130 deliveries of the all-new Taycan in the U.S., which is a pretty decent start, especially since the first was handed over around December 20.

With thousands of orders and pre-orders, Porsche is expected to deliver a three-digit number per month in 2020.

Compared to Porsche's overall 4,733 sales in December, the Taycan alone was responsible for almost 2.8% of the volume.

The German manufacturer also happily announced that the U.S. retail sales in 2019 increased year-over-year for 10 consecutive years, reaching a record of 61,568 (up 7.6%).

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA said: