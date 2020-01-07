Tesla officially reported its Q4 2019 global sales figures, but how many of each model were sold just in the U.S.? Here we present our preliminary estimates for the Model 3, Model S and Model X.

But first, let's take another look at the global figures for Q4 2019:

At 112,000 global deliveries of the Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla far exceeded all expectations.

For Q4 2019, Tesla lists Model 3 deliveries at 92,550. Meanwhile, combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit 19,450.

Okay, with the global figures official, here's what we believe Tesla sold in the U.S. in Q4 2019:

Tesla Model 3 - 47,275

Tesla Model S - 3,750

Tesla Model X - 5,500

How do those figures compare to Q3 results in the U.S.? Our estimates put the Model 3 at 44,000 deliveries in the U.S. in Q3 2019. We estimated the Model S at 3,125 deliveries in the U.S. in Q3 2019 and the Model X checked in at an estimated 4,725 in Q3 2019 in the U.S.

According to these estimates then, the Model 3, Model S, and Model X saw a rise in U.S. sales in Q4 2019, as compared to Q3.

Additionally, the upcoming Model Y should have some impact on Tesla's current sales, though we're unsure of its overall effect.