With almost 31,000 new registrations of the Model 3, Model S and Model X in 2019, Tesla is the #3 most popular brand in the country.
The passenger car registration stats from the Netherlands for the month of December 2019 are already in and we can confirm a huge record for Tesla sales.
Tesla managed to add hundreds of more Model 3 during the last two days of the year (including 500 on December 31), which moved the total Model 3 result from over 11,000 to 12,053 in December! The result for 2019 is 29,922!
Tesla registrations in December 2019 and in 2019:
- Tesla Model 3: 12,053 (29,922)
- Tesla Model S: 237 (526)
- Tesla Model X: 192 (463)
- Total: 12,482 (30,911 - up 259.6% year-over-year)
The Netherlands is now the biggest Model 3 market in Europe by a huge margin.
The official data shows that the Tesla Model 3 was not only the top-selling car in the country (with a market share of 6.7%), far ahead of the second-best Volkswagen Polo (ICE) at 12,920, but also that Tesla was the third most popular brand at 30,911 and 6.9% share.
The most registered brands in 2019 were:
- Volkswagen with 47,452 units and 10.6% market share
- Opel (32,324, 7.3%)
- Tesla (30,911, 6.9%)
- Peugeot (29,318, 6.6%)
- Toyota (27,128, 6.1%)
The most registered models in 2019 were:
- Tesla Model 3 with 29,922 units and 6.7% market share
- VW Polo (12,920, 2.9%)
- Ford Focus (10,478, 2.4%)
- VW Golf (9,263, 2.1%)
- Kia Niro (9,235, 2.1%)
We plan to post sales reports for general plug-in car sales in December, 2019 later this month.
Source: raivereniging.nl