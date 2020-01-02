The passenger car registration stats from the Netherlands for the month of December 2019 are already in and we can confirm a huge record for Tesla sales.

Tesla managed to add hundreds of more Model 3 during the last two days of the year (including 500 on December 31), which moved the total Model 3 result from over 11,000 to 12,053 in December! The result for 2019 is 29,922!

Tesla registrations in December 2019 and in 2019:

The Netherlands is now the biggest Model 3 market in Europe by a huge margin.

The official data shows that the Tesla Model 3 was not only the top-selling car in the country (with a market share of 6.7%), far ahead of the second-best Volkswagen Polo (ICE) at 12,920, but also that Tesla was the third most popular brand at 30,911 and 6.9% share.

The most registered brands in 2019 were: Volkswagen with 47,452 units and 10.6% market share Opel (32,324, 7.3%) Tesla (30,911, 6.9%) Peugeot (29,318, 6.6%) Toyota (27,128, 6.1%) The most registered models in 2019 were: Tesla Model 3 with 29,922 units and 6.7% market share VW Polo (12,920, 2.9%) Ford Focus (10,478, 2.4%) VW Golf (9,263, 2.1%) Kia Niro (9,235, 2.1%)

We plan to post sales reports for general plug-in car sales in December, 2019 later this month.

Source: raivereniging.nl