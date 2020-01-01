Today (January 1, 2020), with the beginning of a new quarter, there is no federal tax credit available for new Tesla cars sold in the U.S. (it was $1,875 for cars delivered by the end of 2019).

Tesla is the first manufacturer that loses eligibility for the federal tax credit, after a six-quarter period of the phase-out from the full $7,500 after the company reached the limit of 200,000 plug-in car deliveries in the U.S.

General Motors will be the second to lose its eligibility next quarter - on April 1, 2020 (see chart below).

Federal Tax Credit amount - January 1, 2020

In other words, there is no federal tax credit incentive for Tesla cars anymore (in fact, the last customers were required to order it at least several months ago to be able to get a new car before the end of the year).

Without access to the full $7,500 federal tax credit (or even part of it), Tesla is now at a competitive disadvantage to other manufacturers that offer an EV model in Teslas market segment. However, there is probably nothing to worry about, as Tesla expanded scale of its business, both in the U.S. and abroad and were able to lower the MSRP prices and show a profit is some of the past quarters.

Time will tell whether Tesla will decide to once again adjust the prices in Q1 2020 or if the loss of the $1,875 incentive will not be directly addressed.