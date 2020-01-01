Whether or not you're a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck or agree with the automaker's crazy design choices, you can probably admit that it's much less expensive than anticipated. With that said, there are some potential costs many people may not be considering.

To be fair, the Tesla Cybertruck will not be cheap in comparison to many vehicles. In fact, all current entry-level pickup trucks have lower starting prices. However, when you look at the Cybertruck's size, class (medium duty), performance, overall capability, and the reality that it's fully electric, its pricing is surprising, if not incredible.

When considering the purchase of any new vehicle, it's important to do your homework. Its starting price is not nearly as important as its total cost of ownership.

This is where many people fail when it comes to electric vehicles. Yes, they cost more initially, but they will save you money over time due to cheaper "fuel" and less maintenance. On the other hand, electric vehicles do lead to some expenses that you won't find with gas-powered cars. Moreover, Cybertruck ownership may add some additional financial burdens to consider.

Our own Tom Moloughney sits down with Alex Guberman (E for Electric) to discuss. Check out the video and then leave us a comment below.

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube: