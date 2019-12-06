See the Tesla Cybertruck out in the real world from literally a few feet away. This is by far the best public sighting of the Cybertruck to date.

The video opens with a sighting of the Cybertruck that we posted on a while ago. It shows the Cybertruck driving down the street with a blue Tesla following behind. That was the very first public sighting of the Cybertruck (or was it CGI?).

However, this video continues on to show a Cybertruck stopped at a light and this is when we get some extreme close-ups of the truck. You'll have to deal with the vertical video syndrome, but it's worth it to see the Cybertruck from such a close perspective.

Grab a look at the video and gallery above to see the Cybertruck in the flesh and then let us know in comments if you think its appearance on the road makes it more or less striking then when first seen on the stage at the truck's debut.

Cybertruck Specs:

Range: 500+ miles

0-60 mph acceleration: <2.9 seconds

Towing capacity: More than 14,000 lbs

Payload: Up to 3,500 lbs

Vault length: 6.5 feet

Storage capacity: 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage including the vault, frunk, and sail pillars.

Suspension: 4” in either direction

Touchscreen size: 17”

Body: Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel. If there was something better, we’d use it.

Seating capacity: Up to six adults

Charging: Can be charged at home, at Destination Charging locations, and with our network of more than 14,000 Superchargers, including on our newest V3 technology, which is helpful for long hauls and towing.

