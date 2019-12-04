Porsche Taycan did not disappoint in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests and has received a top 5-star safety rating, just like most of the new all-electric models.

"Another eye-catcher of this round is the Taycan, Porsche’s first full electric car that has been dubbed a rival to the Tesla Model S and Jaguar I-PACE in the all-electric sedan segment. While the Taycan is all about high-performance electric driving and primarily targets the high-end of the consumer market, it is reassuring that the car achieved the full five stars in safety testing."

The new Porsche flagship noted solid results, although maybe not as high as some other models like the Tesla Model 3 or big SUVs:

Adult Occupant - 85%

Child Occupant - 83%

Vulnerable Road Users - 70%

Safety Assist - 73%

For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 (considered as one of the safest models ever) had respectively 96%, 86%, 74% and 94%.

The "Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery" (2,162 kg) results apply to all upcoming versions of the car:

Taycan 4S Performance Battery*

Taycan 4S Performance Plus Battery

Taycan Turbo

Taycan Turbo S

Here are photos and videos:

The full report about the Taycan is available here.