The above video is not the first we've shared that proves Tesla vehicles may fare well in deep water. In fact, they make traditional gas-powered cars look like archaic technology when it comes to dealing with the wet stuff. Actually, EVs make ICE cars look like archaic technology on most levels.

For those who don't regularly follow the segment — or are not "in the know" — EVs are typically unaffected by the occasional jaunt through deep water. While we wouldn't advise it, you could probably deal with deep water like this (in your Tesla) on a fairly regular basis and not be too concerned.

With a gas-powered car, the concern is hydrolocking your engine, which means tons of damage that is expensive to repair (i.e. new engine in many cases).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the Silicon Valley automaker's cars can actually function as boats for a limited time, though he doesn't advise it and nor do we. Still, it's peace of mind to know that if you encounter a flood situation, you'll probably be okay. In fact, the only thing you may have to worry about is your Tesla "floating" like a boat.

Have you had to deal with deep water in your car? ICE or EV? Tesla? Please share the experiences with us in our comment section below.

