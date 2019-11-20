The Mercedes-Benz EQC, scheduled for U.S. market launch in early 2020, will be sold from $67,900.

When we include the obligatory $995 destination and delivery charge and available $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective price (before other rebates) is $61,395.

That's actually $6,900 below the Audi e-tron (MSRP from $74,800) and $1,600 below the Jaguar I-PACE (MSRP from $69,500), although it all depends on particular discounts at dealerships (for the I-PACE, discounts were quite substantial).

Mercedes-Benz revealed also that there will be three trim levels: Progressive, Premium and Advanced

"At launch, there will be three available tiers customers can choose between – Progressive, Premium and Advanced. The Progressive and Premium tiers offer two uniquely curated paint and upholstery options, while three selections will be available for the Advanced tier. Each tier builds upon the prior with Progressive as the entry point."

Summing up, it's great to welcome an all-electric Mercedes-Benz into the U.S. once again after a few years of absence in the BEV segment (when the Mercedes B-Class ED compliance project ended).

