Is it the Mercedes of electric cars or just an electric Mercedes-Benz?
Fully Charged recently had an opportunity to spend some time with the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, which finally is gaining momentum on the market. Sales are noticeably improving from a slow start in 2019.
The EQC is a very luxurious and quite refined EV, which comes at a price, but according to the review, the German brand might have still some homework to do in terms of EV-specific things.
The current approach is still rooted in conventional design, which limits the potential of the electric drive.
One of the areas that shows room for improvement is range - 417 km (259 miles) WLTP. As we can see, there is no front trunk, because the space was utilized for all kinds of systems.
Overall, Fully Charged's Rory Reid said that the EQC is a pretty good first attempt at an EV from Mercedes-Benz (of course we know that there were multiple pilot or compliance BEVs from the brand, but not to the extent of EQC).
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 specs:
- range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)
- range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)
- energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)
- 80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)
- battery pack weight of 625 kg
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)
- system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque
- AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)
- DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)
- Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm
- Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg
- Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l