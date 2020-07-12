Fully Charged recently had an opportunity to spend some time with the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC, which finally is gaining momentum on the market. Sales are noticeably improving from a slow start in 2019.

The EQC is a very luxurious and quite refined EV, which comes at a price, but according to the review, the German brand might have still some homework to do in terms of EV-specific things.

The current approach is still rooted in conventional design, which limits the potential of the electric drive.

One of the areas that shows room for improvement is range - 417 km (259 miles) WLTP. As we can see, there is no front trunk, because the space was utilized for all kinds of systems.

Overall, Fully Charged's Rory Reid said that the EQC is a pretty good first attempt at an EV from Mercedes-Benz (of course we know that there were multiple pilot or compliance BEVs from the brand, but not to the extent of EQC).

