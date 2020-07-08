The 2020 model year of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC is equipped with a 13.5 kWh battery (instead of the 8.7 kWh unit in the previous generation), which significantly improved its EV performance.

According to the EPA, the all-electric range is 22 miles (35.4 km), more than twice the disappointing 9 miles previously. The total range also improved slightly to 360 miles (579 km).

In terms of energy consumption, the EPA combined score for all-electric mode is 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km).

Then, when the battery is depleted and the vehicle operates in the hybrid mode, efficiency drops to 25 MPG, which is comparable to the conventional version.

The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC starts effectively at $46,433 ($51,900 MSRP plus $995 destination fee - we guess - and deducting the $6,462 of federal tax credit).

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EPA rating:

all-electric range of 22 miles (35.4 km)

total range of 360 miles (579 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 25 MPG



