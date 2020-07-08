Thanks to a bigger battery, it doubles the all-electric range of its predecessor from 2019.
The 2020 model year of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC is equipped with a 13.5 kWh battery (instead of the 8.7 kWh unit in the previous generation), which significantly improved its EV performance.
According to the EPA, the all-electric range is 22 miles (35.4 km), more than twice the disappointing 9 miles previously. The total range also improved slightly to 360 miles (579 km).
In terms of energy consumption, the EPA combined score for all-electric mode is 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km).
Then, when the battery is depleted and the vehicle operates in the hybrid mode, efficiency drops to 25 MPG, which is comparable to the conventional version.
The price of the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC starts effectively at $46,433 ($51,900 MSRP plus $995 destination fee - we guess - and deducting the $6,462 of federal tax credit).
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EPA rating:
- all-electric range of 22 miles (35.4 km)
- total range of 360 miles (579 km)
- energy consumption (including charging losses):
- EV mode: 68 MPGe - 496 Wh/mi (308 Wh/km)
- Hybrid mode: 25 MPG
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC specs:
- Range (all-electric)
EPA: 22 miles (35.4 km) and 360 miles (579 km) total
WLTP: 39-43 km (24.2-26.7 miles)
- 13.5 kWh battery ( kWh net usable/total)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.6 seconds
- top speed of ### km/h ( mph)
- all-wheel drive
- peak system output of 315 hp and 700 Nm of torque
2.0L inline-4 turbo + 90kW electric motor and 9-speed automatic transmission
- AC charging (on-board): 3.6 kW or 7.4 kW
- towing capacity up to 1,587 kg (3,500 lbs)