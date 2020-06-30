TFSI® engine paired with powerful electric motor that can balance lively driving experience and efficiency

EPA estimated 20-mile electric-only mode driving range can allow for many daily commutes to be completed with almost zero tailpipe emissions

Upcoming Audi plug-in hybrid models will carry the “TFSI e” badging

HERNDON, Va., January 16, 2020 – Audi of America introduces its first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of its bestselling SUV, the Audi Q5, with addition of an electric motor coupled with a traditional TFSI® gasoline engine. The versatile new PHEV offers customers a premium SUV with an efficient, yet powerful driving experience. The combination of standard quattro® all-wheel drive, powerful gasoline engine, and electric motor heighten performance at a competitive price point. The Audi Q5 TFSI e will be joined by the A8 TFSI e and the Audi A7 TFSI e in the coming months.

Performance and battery

The Audi Q5 TFSI e is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI® engine coupled with an electric motor that sits between the engine and 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, producing a total combined system output of 362* horsepower and 369* lb-ft of torque. The plug-in hybrid SUV performs nearly a second faster than the Audi Q5 to sprint from 0-60 mph at an impressive 5.0 seconds. The SUV is standard equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra® technology.

Offered as standard equipment on Audi TFSI e models, drivers have the option to adjust engine and battery usage with three capable modes specific to the plug-in system. Hybrid mode is activated automatically using route guidance in the MMI navigation system to optimize battery power over the route to help reduce fuel consumption based on a variety of data points including speed limits, types of roads, and the latest data from onboard sensors. The SUV automatically starts in EV mode, where the car is driven exclusively using the battery as long as the driver does not press the accelerator past a variable, perceptible pressure point. In Battery Hold mode, the battery capacity is held at the current level – this is useful if the driver anticipates a need for it later on their route.

In electric-only mode, using a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Audi Q5 TFSI e has a range of 20 miles that gives buyers the option to drive free of tailpipe emissions. This mode can be selected for driving scenarios when an engine might not be needed, while other modes that balance efficiency between the powertrains when selected. As a result of the TFSI® and EV powertrain state, the SUV is EPA rated at 65 MPGe.

The powertrain of the plug-in hybrid SUV is specially tuned to provide the driver the most versatile driving experience. The electric motor assists the combustion engine through the boost function to achieve a higher horsepower and torque output than the gasoline engine can achieve on its own. When the driver takes their foot off the accelerator, the TFSI® engine can deactivate and coast using the battery. The combustion engine responds quickly to acceleration if needed, and is started back up nearly undetectably.

The lithium-ion battery pack, located under the luggage compartment floor, is made up of 104 prismatic cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. The climate control system uses a highly efficient heat pump that pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components. With 1 kW of electrical energy, it can generate up to 3 kW of thermal heating output for a more efficient climate system setup than found in the standard Audi Q5.

Predictive efficiency assist

When the adaptive cruise control (ACC) is active, the predictive efficiency assist is designed to enhance efficiency and comfort by supporting the driver’s accelerating and braking. The predictive efficiency assist adjusts the electric and conventional drive types to help ensure customers benefit from the vehicle’s electric range and low gasoline consumption. If the driver is driving without ACC, a haptic signal from the active accelerator pedal and a visual signal in the cockpit and head-up display indicate the proper time to let off the accelerator to use as much kinetic energy as possible. At the same time, symbols in the cockpit indicate the reason for the reduction in speed. There are indicators for: speed limits, town signs, curves and downhill slopes, traffic circles, intersections and highway exits.

Design

The Audi Q5 TFSI e expands on the distinct design language of Audi Q models to feature sporty and efficiency oriented elements. S line exterior elements, S line badging and a Black optic grille surround are standard equipped on the plug-in variant. The plug-in hybrid iteration can be fitted with 19-inch 5-spoke-V-design, contrast gray, partly polished wheels or available 20-inch 5-segment-spoke design, bi-color, partly polished wheels, both of which complete the bi-color exterior theme of the vehicle. Exclusive to the plug-in variant and SQ5, Turbo Blue and Daytona Gray color options are available to ensure the SUV stands out from competitors and underlines its sporty pretenses.

Charging and the myAudi app

The Audi Q5 TFSI e is standard equipped with a compact charging system and can be charged at any SAE J1772 charging station. The onboard charging system includes cables for home or on the go.

Much like the fully electric Audi e-tron, the Audi Q5 TFSI e benefits from plug-in-specific applications in the myAudi app, including showing the user how long the vehicle has until it is fully charged and allowing for available preconditioning functions that can help achieve optimal efficiency. Additionally, with the partnership Audi established in 2019 with Amazon for home charger installation, Q5 TFSI e owners are able to take advantage of using Amazon to purchase a charger and schedule an electrician install it with just a few clicks.

MSRP pricing details:

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e $52,900 $56,600 $60,350

*Starting MSRP of $52,900 for a 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e quattro S tronic. Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

Audi anticipates that customers purchasing the 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e will be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $6,712. Additional state incentives may also be available. Please check with your tax advisor for detailed information as incentives may not apply to every customer.

As a plug-in hybrid, the SUV will be eligible for Clean Air Vehicle Decals granting single occupancy use of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV or carpool) lanes in the state of California. For more information, please visit arb.ca.gov.