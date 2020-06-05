The EPA range and energy consumption numbers for the upcoming Audi e-tron Sportback officially appeared on the EPA's website.

There is no surprise or change from the expected results, released previously by the German manufacturer, so 218 miles (351 km) of range and 77 MPGe - 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km) of combined energy consumption.

It might be a little conservative, so we look forward to seeing some real-world test drive reviews, as the first deliveries are scheduled for Summer 2020, starting effectively at $70,895 (after deducting the federal tax credit and destination charge).

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback (55 quattro) EPA rating:



range of 218 miles (351 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): combined: 77 MPGe - 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km) city: 76 MPGe - 443 Wh/mi (275 Wh/km) highway: 78 MPGe - 432 Wh/mi (268 Wh/km)



Here we updated the 55 quattro specs, and attached also the 50 quattro specs, although this entry-level version seems to not be available in the U.S., at least for now.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro specs:

range of:

EPA: 218 miles (351 km)

WLTP : 446 km (277.1 miles)



: energy consumption of 21.9-26.0 kWh/100 km (62 mi) WLTP

95 kWh battery pack (86.5 kWh net usable); liquid cooled, nominal voltage of 396 V

battery pack (86.5 kWh net usable); liquid cooled, nominal voltage of 396 V 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds ( 5.7 seconds in boost mode)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds in boost mode

( in boost mode) 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in in boost mode top speed of 200 km/h (124.3 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (one asynchronous electric motor per axle)

peak system output of 265 kW and 561 Nm (300 kW and 664 Nm in boost mode)

weight of 2,480 kg (3,150 kg gross weight limit)

AC charging via three-phase 11 kW on-board charger (22 kW option)

DC charging 0-80% in about half hour, at up to 150 kW , using CCS Combo standard

, using CCS Combo standard towing capacity up to 4,000 pounds when equipped with an available towing package

Audi e-tron Sportback 50 quattro specs:

range of 347 km (215.6 miles) WLTP

energy consumption of 21.6-26.3 kWh/100 km (62 mi) WLTP

71 kWh battery pack (64.7 kWh net usable); liquid cooled

battery pack (64.7 kWh net usable); liquid cooled 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds



top speed of 190 km/h (118.1 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (one asynchronous electric motor per axle)

peak system output of 230 kW and 540 Nm

weight of 2,370 kg (3,040 kg gross weight limit)

AC charging via three-phase 11 kW on-board charger (22 kW option)

DC charging 0-80% in about half hour, at up to 120 kW, using CCS Combo standard

