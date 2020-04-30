Second all-electric Audi, e-tron Sportback expected to arrive at dealerships in summer

Fully electric e-tron Sportback adds dynamic coupe design to the e-tron SUV platform

Audi e-tron battery engineered for repeatable performance, longevity and fast charging power with EPA-estimated 218 mile range

HERNDON, Va., April 30, 2020 – The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback – the second fully electric model from the brand – arrives for the summer season. Distinguished by its refined coupe SUV design, the e-tron Sportback – with an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles – offers everyday utility and dynamic design through its sportback silhouette. This latest addition to the electric lineup will be on sale and available for test drives at Audi dealerships.

High function, high design

The e-tron Sportback, the latest addition to the growing Audi electric portfolio, combines the functionality of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupe, all with the underpinnings of the most progressive brand in electrified mobility. With two rows and a sunroof, the Audi e-tron Sportback delivers SUV utility with comfortable seating for five adults and ample space for luggage. The e-tron Sportback features standard adaptive air suspension with controlled dampers to ensure the premium ride experience expected from an Audi. Furthering its everyday usability, the e-tron Sportback offers a towing capacity up to 4,000 pounds when equipped with an available towing package.

True to coupe form, the sportback design is highlighted by a flat roofline extending over the linear SUV body, before dropping steeply to the rear at the angled D-pillars. Despite the sloped roofline, interior dimensions ensure for ample headroom in all seating positions. The Sportback’s distinct road presence is defined by a large, enclosed Singleframe® grille framed by vertical struts. Lighting design at the front and rear is distinguished by four horizontal segments that distinguish the Sportback as an electrified e-tron model.

Sportback character

Showcasing a progressive electric esthetic and the distinct form inspired by the Audi A7, the e-tron Sportback stands out with an emotional design. At the front, the distinctively contoured bumper is flanked by uniquely designed air intakes for optimized air flow. These vents extend below the headlights, thereby creating a dynamic appearance even from a distance. At the rear, the spoiler and diffuser extend across the entire vehicle width contributing to vehicle aerodynamics. The e-tron Sportback comes standard equipped with 20-inch wheels and air suspension. Distinct for the U.S. model, the exterior trim components come painted in the exterior body color – including the wheel arch trims, door sills, bumpers and exterior mirrors for a cohesive and sleek design. Creating an aggresively styled variant, Audi also offers the Black Optics package that accentuates the area of the Singleframe grille, the side windows, bumpers and exterior mirror housings as an option.

Consistent with the e-tron model line, the Sportback features uncompromised premium Audi traits including standard heated/cooled front seats, top view camera, e-tron badging, in addition to available massage front seats, and a full suite of standard and available driver assistance systems.

Limited Edition One Model

In celebration of the new e-tron model, a limited series e-tron Sportback variant will be produced. Distinguishing these U.S. Launch Edition units, the exterior will be fitted with exclusive Plasma blue metallic paint and paired with Dynamic orange brake calipers. Alu-optic trim will highlight design elements, including the unique S-line front and rear bumpers. Unique for the Edition One models is an exclusive interior in Monaco Gray Valcona leather seating surface with two-tone stitched dash and black headliner. Edition One puddle lamps cast a logo onto the ground beneath the driver and passenger door further differentiating it for driver and bystander.

Electric mobility

Merging efficiency, power and a serenely quiet drive, the e-tron Sportback delivers in style and experience. With an asynchronous electric motor placed on both e-tron axles, power is efficiently distributed to provide nearly instantaneous torque and powerful electric performance. Standard-equipped electric quattro® all-wheel drive pairs with this electric power plant to provide exceptional control and confidence in a variety of driving conditions. The e-tron achieves 355 horsepower, and with Boost Mode engaged – unlocking the full power output of the vehicle – achieves an increased 402 horsepower, reaching 0-60 in 5.5 seconds. Expertly designed aeroacoustic body panel design and available double-pane windows helping insulate passengers from road noise and ensuring near silence within.

95 kWh: Battery by design

Powering the e-tron Sportback is a unique, Audi developed battery system. Positioned low in the vehicle within a protective honeycomb structure, the Sportback battery is engineered to utilize 91 percent, or 86.5 kWh, of the 95 kWh total battery capacity. This engineering approach is designed to optimize battery longevity, repeatable performance and peak charging power for longer amounts of time during the charge cycle. A revolutionary cooling system separates the battery modules from cooling fluid to help maintain optimal efficiency and enhance performance.

A key factor behind the e-tron Sportback’s dynamic driving performance and outstanding handling is the low position of the drive components—resulting in a low center of gravity. All of the heaviest components are concentrated in the center of the vehicle. The axle load distribution, with a ratio of almost 50:50, is perfectly balanced and the steering behavior is neutral, resulting in a responsive and active driving experience.

Regenerating power

The regenerative braking system provides for variable regulation of energy recuperation between both electric motors—in coasting mode when the driver releases the accelerator pedal as well as during braking. The degree of coasting recuperation can be set to three stages via paddles on the steering wheel. Overall, the energy gained through recuperation contributes to about 30 percent of the Sportback’s total range.

quattro® on-demand

Standard-equipped electric quattro® all-wheel drive continuously regulates the ideal drive torque distribution between both axles within fractions of a second. In most driving situations, the Audi e-tron Sportback relies exclusively on its rear electric motor to aid efficiency. If the driving behavior requires greater output, the front unit is instantly, and undetecatbly activated. This also happens predictively before slip occurs in icy conditions or when cornering fast, or if the car understeers or oversteers. Consistent across the Audi lineup, Audi drive select allows the driver to switch between Audi drive select modes. This adjustment can create a marked difference between smooth rolling comfort and sporty, stable handling.

Rapid charging

The e-tron Sportback’s 150 kW rapid charging capability when charging at a high speed commerical charger is achieved in large part by a highly flexible thermal management system. This system is comprised of four separate circuits and regulates the temperature of the high-voltage components. In addition to high-speed charging, a long battery life cycle and reproducible performance, even under heavy loads, are significant resulting benefits. The standard heat pump, which harnesses waste heat from the high-voltage battery, can capture up to 3 kW of actual power losses for heating and air conditioning the interior.

The right technology: revolutionary electric engineering overview

With buyers of premium vehicles driving an average of about 30 miles per day[1], the Audi e-tron Sportback – with an EPA-estimated range of 218 – is designed for daily usability.

The e-tron Sportback joins the previously introduced e-tron SUV by charging at a stand-out 150 kilowatts, at high speed public chargers.

Charging at this speed translates to:

Approximate charge time (charging at 150 kW high speed public chargers) EPA Estimated range (actual range will vary) 10 minutes 58 miles or approx. 1 hr. of driving time 30 minutes 174 miles or approx. 3 hours of driving time

Electrified environment

Unique to the e-tron family, the MMI touch response® system features a detailed map estimating where drivers can travel on the vehicle’s current charge; and, for longer trips, the MMI system suggests charging stations along the route, noting Electrify America charger availability status as well the anticipated charge level upon arrival, resulting in peace of mind and encouraging range tranquility.

Drivers can select the available e-tron-specific virtual cockpit display, providing detailed charging, battery, route and infotainment information in the driver’s line of sight directly behind the steering wheel.

Amazon Alexa is fully integrated into the e-tron Sportback, and, when combined with an active Audi connect PRIME subscription, enables virtually seamless access to news, information, music, audiobooks and control of Alexa-enabled devices directly from the Sportback steering wheel.

The e-tron Sportback enables cutting edge vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology including Traffic Light Information (TLI) and Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory (GLOSA) where available, and is the first Audi model to feature standard Toll Module Integration, eliminating the need for state-specifics transponders.

The right ecosystem: with an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles and robust network of support, the e-tron Sportback makes going electric easy

A key benefit of electric vehicle ownership is the ability to wake up each day with a charged vehicle. Understanding that more than 80 percent of charging takes place at home[2], Audi and Amazon Home Services have collaborated to provide in-home installation of a Level 2 charging system, comprised of a 240 volt, NEMA 14-50 outlet, enabling the e-tron Sportback to be completely charged in approximately nine hours.

98 percent of all single-trip journeys in the U.S. are under 50 miles[3], meaning the Audi e-tron Sportback– with an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles – is more than capable of everyday use. For the anticipated two percent of trips over 50 miles, e-tron Sportback drivers are supported by Electrify America’s nationwide charging network.

Electrify America has over 1,800 chargers deployed across more than 400 fast-charging sites throughout 42 states and within 17 metro areas. By 2022, Electrify America plans to have deployed over 800 fast-charging sites with over 3,500 chargers across the nation. Offering advanced charging, Electrify America’s chargers can deliver up to 350 kW to capable vehicles.

With purchase, Audi e-tron Sportback owners receive 1,000 kWh of charging – the equivalent of approximately 2,500 miles of range – from Audi at no additional cost for use at Electrify America fast-charging stations within the first four years of ownership.

A complimentary suite of e-tron Sportback support services helps ensure confidence in going electric – including dedicated Audi electric vehicle customer service, robust roadside assistance and the myAudi app for vehicle and charging station information.

Supporting access to sustainable energy, Audi has collaborated with Arcadia. Through remote solar projects, Arcadia enables customers living within the U.S. and with a compatible utility to subscribe to a commercial-scale solar project. With lower anticipated cost and environmental impact than fossil fuel energy, the remote solar project can send electricity directly into a local building’s meter or back into the power grid, and, in turn, Arcadia is able to provide eligible subscribers a prorated share of any resulting savings in the form of a credit on their electric utility bills.

Key specifications and pricing