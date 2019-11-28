Audi announced a noticeable technical update for the Audi e-tron model (both, the 55 quattro and 50 quattro versions), improving efficiency, range and adding an S line exterior package for a more dynamic look.

According to German manufacturer, the changes includes:

optimized drive system hardware with software adjustments to improve efficiency:

"In normal driving, the motor on the rear axle provides propulsion as standard. Now, thanks to a number of optimizations, the front electric motor is almost entirely disengaged and disconnected from the electricity supply. Only when the driver requests more power do both motors spring into action. Running without power or drag losses, the major advantage of the asynchronous motor concept, is even more effective as a result."

"Thanks to a new type of wheel brake, the developers have achieved further reductions in what is known as residual brake torque. This refers to losses that occur as a result of the proximity of the brake calipers to the brake discs."

"In addition, the usable range of the high-voltage battery has increased. The battery in the Audi e-tron 55 quattro** has a total capacity of 95 kWh and now gives customers access to a net power figure of 86.5 kWh. All newly produced models will benefit from the technical upgrade."

"The engineers have also made improvements to cooling. The highly flexible thermal management system, which comprises four separate circuits, has been revised and now regulates the temperature of the high-voltage components even more efficiently. Volume flows in the coolant circuit have been reduced, which means that the pump uses less power. The sophisticated cooling system continues to guarantee rapid DC charging, a long battery life cycle and reproducible performance even under heavy loads. The standard heat pump harnesses waste heat from the high-voltage battery to keep the interior warm. Depending on the outside temperature, that can boost the Audi e-tron ’s range by up to ten percent in customer operation."

"The innovative recuperation system contributes to up to 30 percent of overall range. The Audi e-tron can recover energy in two ways: by means of coasting recuperation when the driver releases the accelerator, or by means of braking recuperation when the brake pedal is depressed. In both cases, the electric motors function as generators and convert kinetic energy into electrical energy. During deceleration actions of up to 0.3 g – which applies to over 90 percent of such actions in everyday driving – the high-voltage battery is charged by the electric motors, which act as generators. The recuperation system provides for variable regulation of energy recuperation between both electric motors, both in coasting mode and during braking. The degree of coasting recuperation can be set to any of three stages by means of paddles on the steering wheel, and there are now greater distinctions between the three, which allows the driver the option of a more pronounced “one-pedal feeling.” When braking from 100 km/h (62.1 mph), the Audi e-tron can recuperate up to 300 Nm (221.3 lb-ft) and 220 kW. That corresponds to more than 70 percent of its operating energy input."

Audi e-tron 55 quattro

As a result, the new Audi e-tron 55 quattro will be able to go an extra 25 km (15.5 mi) under the WLTP test cycle (although the final difference depends on version/wheel size):

up to 436 km (270.9 mi) WLTP using 86.5 kWh out of 95 kWh

The previous version was rated at: 204 miles (328 km) of EPA and up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP

"“Every detail counts” – that was the principle that engineers working on the Audi e-tron applied as they succeeded in extending its range yet further. Future versions of the Audi e-tron 55 quattro** will be able to drive for up to 436 kilometers (270.9 mi) on a full battery charge (WLTP cycle), which is an additional 25 kilometers (15.5 mi) over its previous capability."

The combined WLTP energy consumption is from 26.4 – 22.4 kWh/100 km (62.1 mi).

The price of the Audi e-tron 55 quattro in Europe remains the same, starting at €80,900, and the updated version is already available for order.

Audi e-tron 50 quattro

The entry-level Audi e-tron 50 quattro also received a similar upgrade:

up to 336 km (208.8 mi) WLTP using 64.7 kWh out of 71 kWh

The previous version was rated at: 186 miles (299 km)



Starting from €69,100.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro

up to 446 km (277.1 mi) WLTP using 86.5 kWh out of 95 kWh

The combined WLTP energy consumption is from 26.0 - 21.9 kWh/100 km (62.1 mi)

Audi e-tron Sportback 50 quattro

up to 347 km (215.6 mi) WLTP using 64.7 kWh out of 71 kWh

The combined WLTP energy consumption is from 26.3 - 21.6 kWh/100 km (62.1 mi)

Starting from €71,350.

"Sporty S line The S line exterior package emphasizes the sporty DNA of the Audi e-tron. The new equipment version is available now and features 20-inch wheels and sport air suspension. The more distinctively contoured bumper is flanked by bigger and more expressive air curtains, which improve air flow. They extend below the headlights, thereby creating a dynamic appearance even from a distance. An S line emblem adorns the radiator grille, while the illuminated aluminum door sill trims feature an #S logo. The spoiler fitted as standard and a striking diffuser at the rear contribute to the outstanding aerodynamics of the e-tron Sportback. In contrast to the basic model, the attachments on the S line exterior are painted in the exterior body color, including the wheel arch trims, door sills, bumpers and exterior mirrors. The optional black styling package also accentuates the area of the Singleframe, the side windows and the bumper. The exterior mirror housings are also available in black as an option."

Previous specs:

Audi e-tron 55 quattro specs:

95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)

(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) 204 miles (328 km) of EPA range and up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle

and under WLTP test cycle 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast-charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

Audi e-tron 50 quattro specs: