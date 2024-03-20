Mercedes-Benz is expanding its SUV line-up here in the U.S. The GLC, the best-selling car in the U.S. with a three-pointed badge will now get a plug-in hybrid edition. Say hello to the 2025 GLC 350e.

The most interesting aspect of this new variant is its drivetrain. In addition to its 2-liter four-cylinder gas engine, the GLC 350e gets a 24.8 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that powers a 135-horsepower electric motor, resulting in a combined system output of 313 hp. The e-motor also produces an impressive 325 pound-foot of torque (406 lb-ft combined).

Get Fully Charged PHEVs gain traction in the U.S. Just like battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids also had a record sales year in the U.S. in 2023. As the U.S. moves away from gas cars, PHEVs make sense for those concerned about range and charging infrastructure, while still reaping some of the advantages of driving an EV.

The plug-in hybrid system allows an electric-only range of 81 miles on the WLTP cycle—we know that’s an overly optimistic figure. The EPA range would likely be in the 50-60 miles range. But credit where it's due, that’s still enough to satisfy your average daily driving needs, and it seems to be more than what the competition offers.

You can drive the GLC 350e at speeds up to 87 miles per hour on battery power only. In terms of charging, you can plug it in at home with an 11-kilowatt AC charger. But it also supports up to 60 kW of fast charging, which will fully charge the battery in 30 minutes. There's up to 100 kW of recuperation capacity from the energy recovery system.

Whether you’re buying a Mercedes, plug-in hybrid, or not, you’re of course expecting to indulge in some of the luxury goodies. The GLC 350e won’t deprive you of those.

Standard features-wise, everything on the GLC 300 will carry over to the GLC 350e. There will be three trim levels on offer: Standard, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. You can choose from 13 upholstery options, while key interior features include heated and 16-way power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, adaptive headlamps, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay among several other items. The top trim also gets digital light projections and insulated glass.

PHEVs serve as a halfway house between gas cars and pure electric models, allowing customers to feel how electric drive works, and hopefully learn some of the charging and battery preservation techniques. But don’t forget to plug it in—because if not, you’re just burning more fuel by lugging a heavy battery around.

The GLC 350e will join a growing crop of plug-in vehicles as manufacturers and consumers embrace the technology increasingly. It will join the likes of the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e, BMW X5 xDrive45e, and Ford Escape PHEV among several others. Pricing will be announced closer to launch in the second half of 2024.